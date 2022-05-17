Woman goes into labour on graduation day, receives her certificate at the hospital

Jada Sayles, a young American woman, has been blessed with two blessings in her life: an academic victory (degree) and becoming a mother.

She was extremely pregnant when she went to her Dillard University graduation ceremony, but she went into labor before she could walk on stage and receive her diploma.

Taking to her Twitter page, the new mother stated that she had thought she’d be walking to stage to collect her certificate but her school it to her to the hospital after she went into labour.

In her words:

“I thought I was gonna walk across the stage to get my degree, instead I got my baby. My sweet face decided to make his way on MY big day (now his).

Shoutout to my university for still bringing my graduation and degree to me. 🎓 Ima college graduate & mommy, talk to me nice! 🎉”

