TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with…

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays…

Woman whose neck mysteriously started bending backwards, shares heartbreaking story of what caused it

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady identified as Mujawayezu Emma, has narrated the heartbreaking story behind her bent neck.

She recounted how people mocked her when it started and referred to her as a drunkard.

Narrating what led to it, she said she encountered a minor sickness, but afterwards, her neck bent backwards making her head face the sky and has refused to return to it’s normal position.

READ ALSO

Singer, Temmie Ovwasa reveals what will be her only regret…

It was impossible to diagnose what type of sickness that was because it was very rare. When she was taken to the hospital for checkup, the doctor booked her for surgery but her parents could not afford the fees.

The lady narrated that she sleeps all day because the pain becomes lesser when she rests. She also disclosed she had a fiancee who was supposed to get married to her but he left as soon as her sickness began.

Recently, a Non Governmental organization and philanthropists raised funds for her surgery.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws marries…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Bobrisky exposes the WhatsApp message Tonto Dikeh sent to him as their fight…

Pregnant wife confronts husband’s side chick over affair with her husband

Reactions as Kizz Daniel reveals the meaning of his song, ‘Buga’

“The wife of a king” – Yul Edochie storms his first and second wife’s Instagram…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Woman whose neck mysteriously started bending backwards, shares heartbreaking…

24-year-old lady killed by her boyfriend for calling off their relationship of…

Why I want to do away with Bobrisky – Tonto Dikeh finally opens up

Crossdresser spotted catwalking along the road with short gown (Video)

Woman drags husband to court for calling her a snake, says she’s no longer…

Herbalist impregnates female customer, clashes with her husband over baby’s…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More