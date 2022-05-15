“You are an angel on earth” – Davido melts heart with his sweet birthday message to his daughter, Imade

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

On the occasion of his first child and daughter, Imade Adeleke’s seventh birthday, Nigerian music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is full of praise.

Davido and his daughter Imade

Davido expressed his gratitude to God for the opportunity to be Imade’s father. On Sunday, he stated that on his verified Facebook page.

He believes Imade is a true angel on earth, and that God sent her to bless him with her love.

Davido in a photoshoot with Imade
The multiple award-winning superstar further added that for such a reason he is blessed.

Davido in a photoshoot with Imade
He said,

“I’m so grateful to God that He chose me to be your father . There is no greater love .

“You’re truly an angel on earth. God sent you to bless us with your love and for that I’m tremendously blessed. Happy birthday my baby !! BIG 7 !!! @realimadeadeleke 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”


Imade is the singer’s first child, who he had with his first babymama, Sophia Momodu.

