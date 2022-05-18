You are crazy – Funke Akindele slams crossdresser James Brown in video

Award winning Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele recently tackled Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown over his funny nicknames.

In a video making rounds online, Funke and James were having a discussion during the AMVCA Awards Night when she asked him, “Princess of Africow, now what?”

James replied that he was now the princess of London.

Reacting to the change of the nick name, Funke told the Instagram celebrity that he was crazy in Yoruba language and James Brown explained that the change was due to his schooling.

Read the exchange below:

Funke: Princess of Africow now what?

James: Princess Of London ni

Funke: Ori e yi

James: Mummy school lo fa

Reacting to the video, Bashy_d said: “She suppose give am dirty slap.”

Jid.olams:

“mummy school lo fa”

Official_julietsmart:

“lol Funke no go kill me.”

Ayrubber:

“They should do a movie skit together.”

Irene_duchess:

“James will not seize to amaze me.”

