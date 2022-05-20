‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom Chukwujekwu for dumping a younger wife to marry older woman

Popular Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu ties the conjugal knot with Ehinome Winifred Akhuemokhan, the niece of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Before now, Blossom had been married to Maureen Esisi, although their marriage had crashed, coming to a screeching end over alleged infidelity.

Some internet users are criticizing Blossom Chukwujekwu for leaving his young and beautiful ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, to marry Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s niece, Winifred Akhuemokhan.

In reaction to the first photos of the couple that surfaced on the internet, they are wondering why Blossom would leave Maureen for a woman who appears to be older than him in

See some reactions below;

@Blessedkidv wrote: So he left sexy Maureen for this? It is well.

@adminxclusive wrote: Is this the wife or the mother in law?

“Baby boy no wan work again, na sugar mummy wify” @ginabarbie wrote.

@Insta.fabss wrote; looking like mother and son but if that’s his peace place who I be to object.