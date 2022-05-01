You look like Tinubu – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares ‘no makeup’ photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Eniola Badmus, award-winning actress, has stirred up reactions on social media after she shared news photos of herself without makeup.

The actress who recently ‘peppered’ her haters with jaw-dropping photos of her incredible body transformation caused reactions from her followers after she released the new photos which she captioned; ‘No makeup day’.

While some followers hailed her beauty, one urged her to sue her makeup artist that tattooed her eyebrow, another felt she looked sick in the photos but the comments that grabbed attention were the ones that compared her looks to that of APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu.

See photos;

Some reactions;

_faaaaaxo

Sue the person who tattoo that eyebrow for you.

enow.stella

You. Look as if your sick

s.o.k_76

Your eyes b like tinubu eyes

sunshine12345640

Eniola don dey resemble Tinubu…una don dey exchange things

