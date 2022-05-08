” You make it look so easy”, Adekunle Gold celebrates wife, Simi on Mother’s day

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Today is Mother’s Day, and Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold aka AG Baby is honoring his wife, Simi.

Adekunle Gold shared a cute photo of Simi and their daughter to commemorate the occasion. He went on to eulogize her, referring to her as the “best one.” He also admired her for making motherhood so simple.

“Happy Mother’s day to the best one! You make it look so easy. Thank you for all the things you do ❤️” . He wrote.

In other news; Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a popular Nigerian transvestite, has stated that some cross-dressers in Nigeria are wack in their cross-dressing game.

The male-barbie took to Instagram to chastise his colleagues for still dressing like men. He then went on to give great advice on how to look more “girly.”

