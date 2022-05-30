“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic comment on DonJazzy’s post amid cheating allegation

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has sparked uproar online following her comment about the founder and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy.

It’s no longer news that Korra and her estranged husband, Justin Dean have been separated for some months now over allegations of infidelity.

The couple have been going back and forth with their marital issues and both of them seem to be bitter about each other.

In a chat which surfaced online in April, Justin Dean accused Korra of cheating on him with Don Jazzy.

A couple of hours ago, the MAVIN boss took to his Instagram page to repost a video that captured Korra Obidi jumping on Mavins’ new hit song, ‘Overdose’ challenge.

In response, Korra simply appreciated Don Jazzy’s gesture by addressing him as her ‘Daddy‘ in his comment section.

The comment has sparked reactions of many Nigerians.

“You no get shame”, one said.