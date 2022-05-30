TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like…

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic comment on DonJazzy’s post amid cheating allegation

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has sparked uproar online following her comment about the founder and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy.

It’s no longer news that Korra and her estranged husband, Justin Dean have been separated for some months now over allegations of infidelity.

READ ALSO

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3…

Korra Obidi shares adorable photos of her daughters, June…

The couple have been going back and forth with their marital issues and both of them seem to be bitter about each other.

In a chat which surfaced online in April, Justin Dean accused Korra of cheating on him with Don Jazzy.

A couple of hours ago, the MAVIN boss took to his Instagram page to repost a video that captured Korra Obidi jumping on Mavins’ new hit song, ‘Overdose’ challenge.

In response, Korra simply appreciated Don Jazzy’s gesture by addressing him as her ‘Daddy‘ in his comment section.

The comment has sparked reactions of many Nigerians.

“You no get shame”, one said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull off his trousers…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like Obasanjo

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

Man buys 2022 BMW for his mum to celebrate her while alive (Photos)

Lady in viral leaked Akwa Ibom tape narrates how it happened (Video)

“Someone told me that my father used my legs to make money” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Papaya Ex gifts out brand new Lexus car and 10 iPhones in celebration of 1M…

Lady narrates why a man stopped sleeping with his wife for two years

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

Kaffy’s husband reacts after she accused him of sleeping with her best…

Try dey brush – Man gifts girlfriend a toothbrush packaged inside an…

Why I used matchet to kill my pregnant wife – Man spills

Drama as lady gets pregnant for her sister’s fiance

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More