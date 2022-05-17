TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean…

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician…

You pay doctors millions for body surgery and pay me peanut to cover the ccar – Man calls out BBN Ka3na

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has been called out by a male tattoo artist who accused her of paying him “peanuts”.

The tattoo artist lamented over being underpaid after doing a good job in drawing a tattoo to cover up her scars from surgery.

READ ALSO

“Your best feature is your beautiful smile” –…

BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada slams ‘broke’ people trolling her for…

According to the young man, he has dealt with many women like Ka3na and most of them usually come to him after they have spent millions on their doctors for body enhancement surgeries.

He said,

“I don’t know who this Ka3na is and I do not care but I just want her to properly pay me for my services. You cannot pay your doctors millions to enhance your body through surgery and then pay me peanuts to do a good job of covering the scars left after surgery using tattoos.

“Most of the women who need my services after their surgeries behave the same way Ka3na does”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean with 19-year-old…

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima…

Why Korra Obidi wants to destr0y me – Justin Dean finally opens up

Funke Akindele reveals names of twin sons weeks after their faces got exposed

AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to…

Bobrisky shades James Brown over outfit to AMVCA

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Your best feature is your beautiful smile” – BBNaija’s Saga pens…

Married women protest against young ladies snatching their husbands in Imo state…

“Na fornication be that” – Reactions as Wofai shares ‘male-organ shaped…

Man left heartbroken after finding out his girlfriend of 4 years is engaged to…

Man warns Dababy to hold his phone tight as fans mob him in Lagos (Video)

You pay doctors millions for body surgery and pay me peanut to cover the ccar…

Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from kissing husband…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More