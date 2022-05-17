You pay doctors millions for body surgery and pay me peanut to cover the ccar – Man calls out BBN Ka3na

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has been called out by a male tattoo artist who accused her of paying him “peanuts”.

The tattoo artist lamented over being underpaid after doing a good job in drawing a tattoo to cover up her scars from surgery.

According to the young man, he has dealt with many women like Ka3na and most of them usually come to him after they have spent millions on their doctors for body enhancement surgeries.

He said,

“I don’t know who this Ka3na is and I do not care but I just want her to properly pay me for my services. You cannot pay your doctors millions to enhance your body through surgery and then pay me peanuts to do a good job of covering the scars left after surgery using tattoos.

“Most of the women who need my services after their surgeries behave the same way Ka3na does”.