Young boys storm their church with convoy of brand new cars for thanksgiving (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds on social media captures group of young boys who stormed their Church with new cars for thanksgiving.
The young lads couple all be seen in the video wearing white garments as they stepped out of the expensive rides they had recently purchased.

They all pulled up in front of their church with flourish as they showcased their convoy of luxurious cars.
After the clergyman from their church had prayed for them and their cars, they all began dancing in celebration of their purchase.

The video has triggered reactions amongst netizens who wondered where the young boys made such money to have been able to purchase such luxurious cars; some have speculated that it could be through illegal means.

Watch the video below:

