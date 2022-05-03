Young man flies his girlfriend on private plane to celebrate one month dating anniversary

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

A young man simply known as Sammy has demonstrated the extent he can go to show his lover that she means a lot to him.

They recently marked their one month anniversary of being in a relationship and he decided to take her on a flight to celebrate the special occasion.

He seems to have chartered the plane from a flight training school as the name on the craft suggests that it belongs to an aviation academy.

The guy identified on Twitter as @sammy_saucee flew his girlfriend on a private plane so she can have a bird’s eye view of how beautiful the world is.

He shared photos that showed her getting on the plane and hitting the airspace together with him.

”For our one month anniversary, i took my baby for a flight,’‘ he captioned the photos.

