Young man flies his girlfriend on private plane to celebrate one month dating anniversary

A young man simply known as Sammy has demonstrated the extent he can go to show his lover that she means a lot to him.
They recently marked their one month anniversary of being in a relationship and he decided to take her on a flight to celebrate the special occasion.
He seems to have chartered the plane from a flight training school as the name on the craft suggests that it belongs to an aviation academy.
The guy identified on Twitter as @sammy_saucee flew his girlfriend on a private plane so she can have a bird’s eye view of how beautiful the world is.
He shared photos that showed her getting on the plane and hitting the airspace together with him.
”For our one month anniversary, i took my baby for a flight,’‘ he captioned the photos.
See the post below:
for our one month anniversary, i took my baby for a flight. 🥺❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/YJIA7OHHid
— SOMEONES BOYFRIEND. (@sammy_saucee) May 2, 2022
