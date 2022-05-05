TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his…

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second…

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding…

Young man uses his granny to beg white client for money via video call (Watch)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A suspected yahoo boy employed the services of his grandma to convince a white woman to send money to them.

In a video which was posted online, the elderly woman could be seen chatting with the oyibo client via video call.

She begged the foreigner to send money to her because she is hungry. The mama made the plea in the presence of her grandson and some other members of the family.

READ ALSO

Mixed reactions trail video of Arewa lady praying with young…

Customer organises music program with live band outside bank…

”Hungry dey worry me, make una bring chop make I chop”, the woman said.

Watch the video below;

 

In other news; Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, has made a subtle dig at her ex.

The dancer and influencer used her Instagram story to imply that she married into the wrong family.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his first and…

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second marriage on…

Heartbroken father narrates how his daughter ran mad on wedding day (Video)

Comedian Funnybone goes emotional as he calls out Genevieve Nnaji (Details)

“I prayed, fasted for 90 days and a spirit told me to jump off the cliff”…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Young man uses his granny to beg white client for money via video call (Watch)

Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex wife, Maureen Esisi heaps blame on him for…

Actress Tonto Dikeh ridiculed for showing off her panties at a park

“My twin” – Davido shows off second daughter

Wetin dey worry you – Skiibii fumes at big boy who ‘stoned’ him Naira notes…

“This is senseless”, Reactions as MC Noni showers 100 naira notes on his newborn

Nigerian lady found dead in a hotel in Ebonyi state with pr*vate part allegedly…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More