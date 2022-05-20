TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland…

“Deborah Samuel will not get any justice”- Lady says…

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had slept in uncompleted building in Nigeria (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young mother who had recently jetted her little son abroad to reunite with her after six years apart has told the story of their tribulations, saying it is too long to recount in one day.
Sources reveal that the woman had reunited with her little boy days ago after she relocated to France in 2016.

The excited mum shared a clip of the heartwarming moment she met with her son after they had been apart for son long.

Recounting her story, the lady revealed that it had been extremely difficult for them when they were still residing in Nigeria.

READ ALSO

“I love you but you don’t want to see me with your eyes” –…

“Na me chop the main breakfast” – Man…

According to her, the little boy had really endured a lot with her while they were still in Nigeria and deserves a lot from her.
In one of the video she shared, she and her son had had to sleep in uncompleted buildings and there were moments they had to go hungry for days.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo says as she…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland thrown at him…

“Deborah Samuel will not get any justice”- Lady says in video

Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower (Details)

Lady cries out as she reveals the strange instruction her husband gave her

“I started ashewo work in secondary school, I don’t know who…

Lady in tears as her relationship of ten years crashes (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Yvonne Jegede recounts how she was almost robbed on Third mainland…

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had slept in uncompleted…

BBNaija’s Saga leaves Nini speechless with his birthday gift as they spark…

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her husband’s waist as…

Kemi Olunloyo reacts after BBNAIJA Erica advised Nigerians to leave the country

Singer, Viktoh splashes millions on new Mercedes Benz

Why would you wish for me to go back to prison? – Kemi Olunloyo goes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More