TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months…

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh…

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma…

Young Nigerian shows off how his entire squad upgraded from Lexus to Benz same time

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian big boy has taken to social media to reveal that his group of friends acquired Mercedes Benz within same period.

He shared a video showing their upgrade from owning Lexus cars to becoming owners of different models of Benz.

The guy included himself in the clip as he showed the before vs after phases and mentioned his friends’ names.

READ ALSO

“She should have taken lessons from BBNaija’s Khloe” Toke…

Portable splashes millions on new Lexus

Watch the video below;

In other news; Pero Adeniyi, Tuface Idibia’s second baby mama, has made a subtle dig at the singer’s wife, Annie Idibia.

Recall that Annie had shared a cryptic message  about family before unfollowing her husband, Tuface, possibly due to his visit to his baby mama’s place in the US to see his kids.

Reacting to this, Pero shared a video of herself walking in an airport while a voice made speech about people being mad at someone because the person chose peace over their drama and disrespect.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh spills

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

Man buys 2022 BMW for his mum to celebrate her while alive (Photos)

Secrets you did not know about my new wife, Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Young Nigerian shows off how his entire squad upgraded from Lexus to Benz same…

She’s prettier now – Social media users react as lady quits bleaching, returns…

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

Beware of impulsive women like Annie Idibia if you want to live long – Sex…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

Annie Idibia unfollows husband, 2Face, on Instagram as she pens cryptic note

“Behind every unsuccessful man, there are two women” – Annie Idibia throws…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More