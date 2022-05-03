TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian clergywoman, identified as Vanessa has advised Nigerians to stop expecting so much from pastors because they are also humans.

According to her, pastors are not one’s boyfriend or girlfriend and as such, should not expected to call their members daily to check on them.

@chisom_esonu tweeted,

“Your Pastor is not your boyfriend/girlfriend! Should your Pastor be loving? Yes, all believers should show love and warmth. But don’t expect your pastor to call you everyday to check in on you, solve all your life problems and make you feel good. It’s simply not his job.

Your Pastor’s primary role in your life is for your progress and joy in the faith. This is achieved when you sit under his/her teachings and allow it bear fruit in your life. Be kind to your Pastors. They are as human as you are. They have needs like you.

Don’t kill your Pastors with your selfishness. They have families, they have responsibilities outside of you. They have NEEDS. They fight many battles silently and you don’t know the half of it. Check in on them, pray for them, give to them, spread their work! Shey you hear?”

