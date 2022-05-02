Yul is my dream job, I won’t suffer – Second wife, Judy Austin

In the midst of the controversy surrounding Yul Edochie’s marriage, his second wife, Judy Austin, has stated that she will not suffer as a result of him.

The Nollywood actress who has been on everyone’s lips recently revealed in a TikTok video that Yul Edochie is her ideal job.

She made the statement while answering a question about what her dream job is and this set tongues wagging.

Judy Austin who used a voiceover in a video she posted, added that she doesn’t dream about getting herself involved with labour.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

”Yul Edochie is my dream job and I don’t dream of suffering.”

Watch the video below;

https://www.tiktok.com/trending?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theinfong.com%2F&referer_video_id=7092733444140141829&refer=embed