Zicsaloma recalls lecturing days; says skit making pays him more than when he was a lecturer

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular skit maker, Isaac Aloma a.k.a Zicsaloma has taken a walk down memory lane as he affirms that being a skit maker is more rewarding for him than when he was a part-time English lecturer at the Kaduna State Polytechnic.

The comic actor also revealed that a lot of his colleagues are making millions online without the help of anyone.

This, he made known while speaking in an interview with The PUNCH’s ‘Sunday Scoop’.

Part of what he said reads: “I think online is the in-thing now. I cannot remember the last time I bought a compact disc or watched television. I am always online— Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. I think many people spend more time online these days.

“Some people feel that there is no point paying for a show when they can always watch their favourite comedians online, provided they have access to the Internet.”

Also disagreeing with people who feel that all female entertainers who are doing well are sponsored by rich men, Zicsaloma said: “There is a saying that in every rumour, there is an iota of truth. However, even if that is true, it cannot be applicable to all female comedians or content creators.

“There are many female comedians who are making millions online, without the help of anyone. I don’t want to mention names but I can vouch for some of them because I know how much they make in a month. If a pretty lady is exposed to the public, men will definitely make advances at her. It is left for the person to accept or not. However, any female content creator who is talented and is ready to work hard can make more money than any man can give her.”

