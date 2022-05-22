TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko heightens pregnancy…

“It is like your mother is mad” – Funke Akindele and her…

Embattled man seeks advice over girlfriend who finds it difficult…

Zoo Attendant trying to impress tourists pays the ultimate price as his finger gets eaten by Lion (VIDEO)

News
By Ezie Innocent

A lion bit off the overzealous zoo attendant’s finger at an attraction in St Elizabeth, one of Jamaica’s largest parishes.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Eyewitnesses who filmed the unfortunate incident revealed that the zoo was about to close when the zoo attendant attempted to pet or tease the lion in an apparent attempt to impress visitors.

READ ALSO

Man storms father’s funeral with a lion in Anambra State…

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

After sticking his hand through the chain-linked lion’s cage, the Zoo attendant paid the ultimate price when his right ring finger was partially bitten off.

See video here

Below are some reactions that trailed the video –

db_naturals_ wrote;

But why are you standing that close to a lion? You think say na Bollywood?

mrlilgaga wrote;

Now the lion has tasted human blood,will want more and too dangerous. Needs to be sent into the deep Bush or we risk the lives of visitors and workers

_chynwe
Now you have a story to tell your kids, people act foolishly. If you like lie and say you were helping Samson to fight lion.

vivian__chidimma wrote;

You never feed lion,you dey give am your hand 😂😂😂😂😂he’ll surely bite the fingers that fed him

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko heightens pregnancy speculations

“It is like your mother is mad” – Funke Akindele and her people respond to…

Embattled man seeks advice over girlfriend who finds it difficult to say…

Zoo Attendant trying to impress tourists pays the ultimate price as his finger…

Dispatch rider breaks down in tears after lady paid his rent for him

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz both cheat on each other, they no longer live in…

“You go marry me abi you no go marry?” – Man proposes to…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s new wife…

Zoo Attendant trying to impress tourists pays the ultimate price as his finger…

I made up my mind to marry my wife when she gave me 1k in school – Married man…

Gideon Okeke’s marriage reportedly ends after two years

“I’ve heard the loveliest things about your beautiful bride”…

Zicsaloma recalls lecturing days; says skit making pays him more than when he…

Video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko heightens pregnancy speculations

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More