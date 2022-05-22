Zoo Attendant trying to impress tourists pays the ultimate price as his finger gets eaten by Lion (VIDEO)

A lion bit off the overzealous zoo attendant’s finger at an attraction in St Elizabeth, one of Jamaica’s largest parishes.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 4:22 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

Eyewitnesses who filmed the unfortunate incident revealed that the zoo was about to close when the zoo attendant attempted to pet or tease the lion in an apparent attempt to impress visitors.

After sticking his hand through the chain-linked lion’s cage, the Zoo attendant paid the ultimate price when his right ring finger was partially bitten off.

See video here

Below are some reactions that trailed the video –

db_naturals_ wrote;

But why are you standing that close to a lion? You think say na Bollywood?

mrlilgaga wrote;

Now the lion has tasted human blood,will want more and too dangerous. Needs to be sent into the deep Bush or we risk the lives of visitors and workers

_chynwe

Now you have a story to tell your kids, people act foolishly. If you like lie and say you were helping Samson to fight lion.

vivian__chidimma wrote;

You never feed lion,you dey give am your hand 😂😂😂😂😂he’ll surely bite the fingers that fed him