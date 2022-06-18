0gun wan finish your papa? – Little boy on uniform blows hot on his way to school

A Tiktoker with the username @yallmeetdestiny1 has shared a heartbreaking video of a little boy who got upset on his way to school.

In the video the little boy of about five years old was since raining insults on his alleged parents while his parents laughed.

The boy was heard saying “Stupid man”, “ashwo”(which means prost!tute), “Ogun go k.ill your papa”.

In the video an adult in the background was heard saying “Will you keep quiet. Don’t let me beat you ohh.”

While the little boy screamed so loudly he said” I go sl.ap you oh shebi you hear. Leave me.”

While his alleged mother was trying her best to calm him down he went on to say “see wetin this s…pid man do me. Ashwo, Ogun go k.l your papa”

The video has stirred a lot of mixed reactions among Netizens who are blaming his parents for his behavior.

Watch the video below:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0MmLLa8e7Lv4dkMrEitGcDBMKYjD67CwpkWt4ihWtCMs3VUZTJi8kmLnuYAb15cBxl&id=100001155348708