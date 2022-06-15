2023: Davido reveals the best way to win the election

Davido, the Afrobeats superstar, has shared his thoughts on how to win the hotly contested Presidential election in 2023.

He wrote:

“The only way to win election now in Nigeria is to win the votes. We no wan hear any other thing. If you win, you win. If you lose you lose. Go home!”

The quite outspoken singer had earlier expressed his preparedness for the Osun gubernatorial election scheduled for July.

He declared politics in Nigeria is only for the brave-hearted, adding, he was ready to hit the road for campaign.

“Nigerian politics is not for the faint hearted …. FIELD READY.”

Davido, who hails from Osun State, has continued to show massive support for his uncle, Ademola Aeleke’s gubernatorial ambition under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In March, the DMW boss stressing on his support for his uncle’s ambition explained he was ‘fighting for his State and for his blood.’