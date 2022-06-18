2023: Kwankwaso confirms talks with Peter Obi over LP/NNPP merger

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that he is in talks with his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, about a possible merger.

During an interview with BBC Hausa, he revealed this.

“We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it,” Kwankwaso said.

He noted that their collaboration was especially important as the All Progressives (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had not fielded an Igbo vice-presidential candidate.

On Friday, Obi named former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, as his running mate.

