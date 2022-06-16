TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has been chosen as Atiku’s running partner by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the current governor of Delta state, was chosen from among the serving governors and eligible politicians in the South-East and South-South regions.

Mr Okowa was named the winner after a fierce battle with Governor Nyesom Wike of Delta. The move was deemed to be in the best interests of the party as it prepares to run for re-election next year.

Mr Abubakar’s advocates say he chose Mr Okowa because he promised to run a campaign purely focused on issues that concern to Nigerians, and Mr Wike’s aggressive demeanor might sabotage that plan.

The presidential hopeful is also thought to have picked a running partner to assist in bridging the rift between the South-South and the South-East.

The People’s Gazette reports that, Mr Wike was selected as the favored candidate by a panel of PDP governors and politicians two days ago.

2023: PDP snubs Nyesom Wike, picks Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku's running mate

