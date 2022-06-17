2023: Peter Obi picks Doyin Okupe as running mate

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has chosen Dr. Doyin Okupe as his running mate.

According to Arise TV, Okupe was chosen as a Vice Presidential candidate as a placeholder in order to meet the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Friday, June 17.

With the deadline approaching, various parties have begun to submit the names of their running mates, with some only serving as placeholders.

In order to meet INEC’s deadline of Friday, June 17, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, also named Kabir Ibrahim Masari as his running mate; Abubakar Atiku has also named Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa as his running mate.

