21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his school fees

A 21-year-old boy has taken to social media to seek advise after impregnating his 35-year-old cousin’s wife.
According to him, his cousin traveled abroad last year and left his wife behind with the intention of making her join him later.
He also revealed that the man pays his school fees and he is confused on what to do now that the woman is pregnant for him.
The boy shared his story on a Facebook group, the Anonymous Confessions of Ghanaian Women
It reads;
“Please I need advice. I have gone to impregnate my cousin’s wife and she says she cannot do abortion.
“I was staying with them like a help to them and my cousin is paying my fees. I am doing diploma. My cousin had an opportunity to travel outside so he went last year and left his wife. The plan is to make her join him soon.
“So we were the only two people in the house. Their marriage is only like two years.
“Please I am just 21 years and my cousin is 35. He will kill me if he finds out.
“His wife too just wants to go and hide in her village and give birth and come back but I am afraid someone in my family will find out. As at now, no one knows only me and her. Please I need help. I have learnt a great lesson from this because we only had sex twice”.
