25-year-old lady is determined to continue schooling despite writing WAEC and bagging 6 F9s

A Ghanaian woman, 25, went for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) paper and, unfortunately, did not do so well.

Young Brainy shared the Ghanaian lady’s story on Facebook, revealing that she is still willing to complete her education despite of her grades.

According to Young Brainy, the young student who received six ‘F9’ wished to pursue distance study but was unable to do so due to her results.

Sharing a photo of her result, he wrote:

“She failed in the core subjects plus some of the electives subjects. She is 25 years and above and wanted to go to school (Distance learning).

Any suggestions or recommendations on any public institution she can go by writing mature exams? Would be reading comments”.