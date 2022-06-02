2face Idibia’s son, Justin takes center stage at his school’s graduation ceremony (Photos)

Justin Idibia, the fourth child veteran singer Tuface Idibia and baby mama Pero Adeniyi bore, has graduated from middle school.

The boy-wonder who is studying in America where he lives with his mum upstaged everyone as he read a scripture at his graduation.

His excited and proud mum took to her social media page to share a video in which the graduand could be seen reading out the scriptures as his joyous mother cheered him on excitedly.

One of the most memorable day for any mother is her kid’s graduation day and Pero who is overexcited and proud as her son surmounts a mile stone, shared series of videos of her son’s big day on her instastory.

She shared series of photos of her handsome graduating son as she heaped prayers on him.



