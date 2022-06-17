98% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends – BBNaija star, Boma

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Boma has stated that 98% of men in Nigeria are in an amorous relationship outside their marriages.

The reality star tendered this opinion during the BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” reunion show that aired last night June 16.

In his words;

“95% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends, probably 98.

I would say things that people are afraid to say. 98% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends. Who is footing all these girls bills? Almost every married man has a girlfriend. All these girls…all the things they are buying are footed by married men”

Recall that while on the reunion show last night, Boma had opened up on why he had an intimate moment with ‘married’ Tega.

He had stated that it was nothing other than for the game and that she was already separated at the time.