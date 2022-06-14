Abia men are too stingy and proud – Young ladies (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A group of young ladies have stated that they have no wish, whatsoever, to get married to men who hail from Abia state because of a particular trait that they have they despise.

The three ladies revealed, during a street interview, the state that they’d like their husbands to come from.

One stated Anambra and Imo states, while the others stated that they would like to marry either an Anambra man or a Delta man.

When the group of young women were asked they hadn’t chosen Abia state, despite the fact that the young ladies were from Abia, the ladies reveal that men from Abia are too stingy.

They also added that Abia men are proud and do not really care for their partners.

Watch them speak below;

