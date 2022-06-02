TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

An unidentified man was recently apprehended at Emab plaza in Abuja for attempting to swap a dummy iphone for a real iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Reports gathered that the man entered a swap centre intending to exchange his dummy iphone for a real iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The suspect later made an excuse to withdraw cash but was caught by the seller who quickly realized the phone was the dummy version of the apple iphone.

The suspect was later confronted by the security operatives in the premises who handed him to the police afterwards.

Reacting to the video, Ann Chris said:
“These people no go find work. Everytime they go dey find innocent people to dupe. Evil people.”

Watch the video below:

