Actor, Jigan BabaOja discloses disability he’s been living with as he celebrates 40th birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Abimbola Kazim, known professionally as Jigan Baba Ojo has written a birthday message to himself as he turns a year older today.

While celebrating his 40th birthday, the actor also opened up on the disability he’s been living with for years.

The actor reveals that his intention of opening up on his disability is to inspire other people who might be living with one, to know that there is still a lot they can do.



He wrote:“This is what I have lived with for 40th years of my life! I m using this post to inspire everyone living with disability that this is never the end of our journey, there is a lot you can achieve no matter who you are! Happy 40th birthday to me! Get inspired life is beautiful”.