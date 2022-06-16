TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being…

Actor, Jigan BabaOja discloses disability he’s been living with as he celebrates 40th birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actor, Abimbola Kazim, known professionally as Jigan Baba Ojo has written a birthday message to himself as he turns a year older today.

While celebrating his 40th birthday, the actor also opened up on the disability he’s been living with for years.

The actor reveals that his intention of opening up on his disability is to inspire other people who might be living with one, to know that there is still a lot they can do.

He wrote:“This is what I have lived with for 40th years of my life! I m using this post to inspire everyone living with disability that this is never the end of our journey, there is a lot you can achieve no matter who you are! Happy 40th birthday to me! Get inspired life is beautiful”.

READ ALSO

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” –…

“Hmm this is deep” – Rosy Meurers’…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing is doing in…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks down over her…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

Moment American lady reportedly came to her senses 3 days after a yahoo boy used…

“Find a man, you’ll be 40 soon” – Man warns DJ Cuppy, she replies

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actor, Jigan BabaOja discloses disability he’s been living with as he celebrates…

Kindhearted Nigerians captured giving money to inmates being transported in…

2023: PDP snubs Nyesom Wike, picks Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

I was offered N20million to date Saskay but I rejected it – BBNaija Cross…

Nigerians donate money, clothes to family of sad-looking schoolboy in viral…

2023: Actor, OkonLagos reveals he will ‘sell’ his votes at the…

“Pregnancy will humble you” – Reactions as lady shares how her body and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More