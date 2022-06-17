Actress Adesua Etomi leaks Naughty chat with hubby

Veteran Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi and her husband Banky W have gotten a lot of fans drooling over their public display of affection for each other on social media.

The lovebirds exchanged naughty advices in a private conversation which was later shared with their fans online.



However, this stirred alot of mixed reactions among their fans. The tv star recently shared a screenshot by “Uberfacts” with her husband.

According to the chat, Orgas.ms are known to clear stuffy nostrils.

In response to her message, Banky naughtily replied, saying he has blocked nostrils which he would like to unblock.

His wife in return laughed, adding that her man is a riot.

In her words; This guy is a complete riot @bankywellington.

Read their chat below: