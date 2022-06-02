Actress Eriata Ese replies man who offered her N1million just to meet her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian entertainer and former BBNaija housemate, Eriata Ese has lashed an admirer who offered her one million naira for a meet and greet.

The former housemate appeared to be unimpressed by the admirer’s offer of N1million and pointed out that she is not the type of lady to be bought.

She shared a screenshot of the chat with the unnamed admirer, calling out to people to stop giving out her number without her permission. She also advised men to stop playing women.

According to the former BBNaija housemate, money is not everything to her and she would never allow herself to be a slave to money.

“Money ain’t everything and not everybody is a slave to money”. She wrote.

