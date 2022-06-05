TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe,…

Air Peace offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first time at 25

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Chukwuma Ezeh, a young Nigerian enterpreneur, recently went viral after celebrating flying in an airplane for the first time in his life.

Chukwuma Ezeh, 25, recalled how, nine years ago, while still working as an apprentice, he began fantasizing about the day he would board an airplane.

READ ALSO

Nigerian doctor raises alarm as two men suffer from…

“Bed be like tomb” – Man cries out after seeing the…

His dream became a reality a few days ago, and he took to Twitter to share photos of it.

Fortunately for the young entrepreneur, Airpeace saw his viral tweet and offered him a free flight the next time he travels by flight.

”First flight.

9 years ago, I had just moved into my master’s house which was close to Asaba airport.

I would wash my oga’s clothes at the back of the house & watch planes fly past as they descend towards the airport.

“One day” I kept muttering to myself.

That day was today,” his celebratory tweet read.

Air Peace, in a tweet on his official handle, stated that his story was a captivating one.

It wrote; ”Hello Chukwuma, Your story is very captivating and your next flight with us is free. A free return ticket to any of our domestic routes. Your peace, our goal”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I couldn’t let go of Judy Austin – Yul Edochie spills

“Na cheap olosho” – Actress Laide Bakare ridiculed as she strips to her…

Nigerian man claims he sold his toe and fingers in Zimbabwe, shares video

Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie opens up in new video

This is robbery – Man cries out as he shares bride price list he received from…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Air Peace offers free flight to man who celebrated entering plane for the first…

Don Jazzy gifts N200k to lady who cried out over hardship in Nigeria

Popular TikToker, Black Chully breaks down in tears after dozens of her nude…

Femi Fani Kayode celebrates after his ex-wife precious reunited with their sons

Pregnant wife seeks advice to save marriage as pregnant side chic moves into…

Alaafin of Oyo’s ‘appearance’ at his celebration of life, sparks reactions…

Singer Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo slumps and dies while taking his bath

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More