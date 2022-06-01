Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-wife, Queen Aanu splashes millions on Lexus ride as birthday gift

Queen Aanu, one of the ex wives of late Alaafin of oyo has left her fans and followers in awe as she spends millions on acquiring a new car.

The magnificent queen Aanu acquired the ash coloured Lexus SUV as a birthday gift to herself and thanked the almighty God for it.

Sharing picture of the car, Aanu captioned it:

“Another Key Added Thank you Abba father for bringing me this far, It can only be you Lord. I USHER MYSELF TO MY BEST YEAR YET WITH THIS LITTLE GIFT OF MINE.”

Her Instagram followers have taken to her comment section to congratulate the beautiful damsel on the acquisition of her new car.

Malas Row wrote: “More wins angel, you deserve everything. Congratulations.”