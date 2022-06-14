TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Fancy Acholonu, model and Ex fiancee of veteran Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo has announced that she’s in Lagos, months after her failed relationship.

The beautiful lady took to her Instagram account to share fine photos of herself which she captioned:

” happily back in Lagos and will be getting my Permanent Voters Card for the first time, voting is a must! ”

She has joined the millions of Nigerians that have vouched to get their permanent voters card to elect efficient leadership for the country.

Despite being based abroad and not spending much time in Nigeria
she has officially shown her interest in the upcoming 2023 elections and deserves to exercise her right to see effective leaders put in position for the administration of good leadership.

 

