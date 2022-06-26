‘All man gats protect themselves’ – Nigerians react as man is seen going to church with cutlass (Video)

The way a member of a white garment church in Nigeria armed himself on Sunday morning sparked outrage.

He went to church with a cutlass in his hand to protect himself in the face of increasing kidnappings and attacks.

Watch the video below;

The man was walking to church when a lady who was thought to be a relative captured him walking majestically while laughing at him.

In reaction, its.mryum said; E don reach like that o

chocol8_quin; Sadly, even churches are no longer safe

annmaria.omo; On God and On Guard

itzlinda_bae; Funny, but very neccessary.

efesabiiboyyy: I dey with you, all man gats protect themselves now

tobyfaks; Stay guiding 👍👍… Iwo ma dira o

captainc_abb; Stay on God while it’s on God

hajiyabarbie; Funny but not funny at all…. May Allah protect us all from any evil.

fashion_magicblog; He wants to help himself ..Lol.