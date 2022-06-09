Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has dragged Maria Chike for allegedly sleeping with a married man.

This happened after duo clashed and subsequently traded words in the reunion show, which aired on Monday night.

It is no news that the two former house mates are always at loggerheads with each other.

In the previous episode of the reunion, Angel had knocked Maria for calling her (Angel) a s.lut while they were in the house; an allegation which Maria denied.

As their argument continued in the latest episode, Angel also accused Maria of being a “patriarchal princess” and sleeping with a married man.

She said, “You’re a patriarchy princess. You didn’t think of that one when you were f**king a married man.”

Recall that Maria was alleged to have slept with the husband of the sister to business mogul, Cubana Chief priest.

Maria replied, “Is that what you want to bring up here? Don’t even allow me to bring up all the things you did in Dubai.”

Maria accused her of kissing and touching “everything in the house”. Angel agreed that she was free to speak on those things.

In the previous episode, while insisting that she didn’t use a derogatory word regarding Angel, Maria said “I have an opinion about you, but that doesn’t mean it’s right.”

Angel, however, said that Maria did the same things she did in the house (apart from kissing).

“You were flirting with Emmanuel and Michael,” Angel accused.

Maria replied that it was Emmanuel that flirted with her and she dragged him to Liquorose.

