TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being…

Appreciative boy makes it rain heavily on his beloved mother (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians after uploading a heartwarming video via his Instagram account.

The young man rained naira notes on his mother who kept smiling from ear to ear. The duo seemed so happy as the young man deeply expressed his appreciation for everything his mother has done for him.

READ ALSO

“You shall be 10 times greater than me” – Yul Edochie…

Beautiful video of Wizkid dancing for his mother on stage…

While this video has attracted praises from lots of Netizens, some people were of the opinion that the young man should have asked his mother for account number instead of the public display of affection.

Here are some of the comments:

@omzynificent “This isn’t rain, He made it DRIZZLE on her”.

@unruly_xxv_ “Omo no be ordinary rain.. this one carry heavy storm and thunder sef”

@adebukolaxx “Keep scrolling, this is not the comment you’re looking for 😂”

@suobanging055 “Watin bad if you give your mama the money for house”

@lamhayzee “fit for her aza instead”

@mhizhottie “Wen u finish make sure u pick fim because na stress u one stress ur mama so..50naira wen Dey”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as leaked photos reveal the kind of job Nkechi Blessing is doing in…

“Does it get any easier?” – Korra Obidi breaks down over her…

Heartbroken lady cries non-stop, drinks dry g!n after being dumped (Video)

“From housemaid to house wife” – Lady celebrates being wifed-up by…

“Find a man, you’ll be 40 soon” – Man warns DJ Cuppy, she replies

“I will do this life journey over and over again with you” – Obi…

“Who helped him type this smooth English?” – Reactions as MC Oluomo…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians donate money, clothes to family of sad-looking schoolboy in viral…

2023: Actor, OkonLagos reveals he will ‘sell’ his votes at the…

“Pregnancy will humble you” – Reactions as lady shares how her body and…

Priscilla Ojo flaunts alleged engagement ring after being rumoured to be dating…

Actress Osas Ighodaro opens up about relationship with Wizkid, spills details

Angry lady leaks her chat with man who took her on first date

Less than 6 months after arriving America, boy allegedly uses his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More