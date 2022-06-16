Appreciative boy makes it rain heavily on his beloved mother (Video)

A Nigerian man has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians after uploading a heartwarming video via his Instagram account.

The young man rained naira notes on his mother who kept smiling from ear to ear. The duo seemed so happy as the young man deeply expressed his appreciation for everything his mother has done for him.

While this video has attracted praises from lots of Netizens, some people were of the opinion that the young man should have asked his mother for account number instead of the public display of affection.

Here are some of the comments:

@omzynificent “This isn’t rain, He made it DRIZZLE on her”.

@unruly_xxv_ “Omo no be ordinary rain.. this one carry heavy storm and thunder sef”

@adebukolaxx “Keep scrolling, this is not the comment you’re looking for 😂”

@suobanging055 “Watin bad if you give your mama the money for house”

@lamhayzee “fit for her aza instead”

@mhizhottie “Wen u finish make sure u pick fim because na stress u one stress ur mama so..50naira wen Dey”



Watch the video below: