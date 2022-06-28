TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin…

TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom…

Ayo Makun Flaunts His last Daughter, Reveals Her Reaction Whenever He Comes Back From A Trip (Photos)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian comedian and brand ambassador, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY has shown off his daughter, Ayomide, while revealing her reaction whenever he returns from a trip.


In the video he posted on his Instagram account, the comedian’s daughter was seen giving him a warm smile which he reveal was how she reacted whenever he comes back home from a trip.

READ ALSO

Alex Unusual, Ozo, and others, storm AY Makun’s house to…

Why I decided to avoid Basketmouth – Comedian AY…

The comedian’s daughter is growing up into a really beautiful little girl. The popular comedian also reveal that he is ready to go to any length just to put a smile on her face.

Reall that, the Makuns welcomed their second baby after 13 years of waiting. In an excited mood, Ay shared the video on his verified Instagram account which he captioned:
“Whenever daddy comes back from a trip.”

What the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new post following…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his…

TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom video

Mother of four seeks advice following clash between boyfriend and husband

Former bus conductor who won Lagos chess contest snags modelling deal

“I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress us” – Blessing Okoro…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ayo Makun Flaunts His last Daughter, Reveals Her Reaction Whenever He Comes Back…

BBNaija Reunion: Angel Reveals What Female Housemates Of Season 7 Should Avoid

‘He is a not a minor, he is an adult who scammed the Ekweremadu family to claim…

Actress Eniola Badmus shares s*xy photos as she goes swimming, peppers haters…

“What cream did you use?” – Lady who used to be dark-skinned shares jaw-dropping…

“I pity the person that will buy my phone” – Apostle Chibuzor…

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More