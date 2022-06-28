Ayo Makun Flaunts His last Daughter, Reveals Her Reaction Whenever He Comes Back From A Trip (Photos)

Nigerian comedian and brand ambassador, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY has shown off his daughter, Ayomide, while revealing her reaction whenever he returns from a trip.



In the video he posted on his Instagram account, the comedian’s daughter was seen giving him a warm smile which he reveal was how she reacted whenever he comes back home from a trip.

The comedian’s daughter is growing up into a really beautiful little girl. The popular comedian also reveal that he is ready to go to any length just to put a smile on her face.

Reall that, the Makuns welcomed their second baby after 13 years of waiting. In an excited mood, Ay shared the video on his verified Instagram account which he captioned:

“Whenever daddy comes back from a trip.”

What the video below: