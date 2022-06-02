A female corps member, Faith Onoriode, who was kidnapped by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna road has been released after her family met some conditions.

She was kidnapped alongside others on March 21, 2022, while on her way to orientation camp in Jigawa state.

Her brother, Festus Onoriode said she was released on Sunday, May 29 and is currently undergoing medical attention.

He also said that the kidnappers demanded for a particular motorbike, five Tecno phones, airtime and two million naira.

“We paid two million naira, one hundred thousand naira recharge card which they split into fifty thousand naira MTN and fifty thousand naira Airtel that we sent.

They also demanded a motor bike and five phones. They gave the specification of the motorcycle and the phone. They said the motorbike is not sold in Kaduna, it is in Lagos.

We bought the bike and added the five tecno phones. When we told them we were ready with the bike, they advised us to arrange for escort to take it to a spot. And the escort took three hundred thousand naira to do this.

We used escort to deliver the bike. There are about ten army check points on the road. We waited for sometime before they released my sister. God did it that she was not raped.

It was God. We went round churches for prayers while my sister was in the custody of the kidnappers. She was released around 6:30 to 7pm last Sunday. It was the lord’s doing. People had paid money and they didn’t see their hostage.

It was God that released her. We are thanking God for all He did. She is in the hospital in Kaduna. We also thank security agencies in Kaduna for all they did for us. It was not easy raising the ransom. People assisted us. We thank God she came out.

I don’t have any choice but to still thank the kidnappers for releasing my sister. When we hear what people pay up north to be released, we are grateful to them for keeping their promise.” He said.