TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries…

Bandits release corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100k recharge cards and motorbike

Entertainment
By Shalom

A female corps member, Faith Onoriode, who was kidnapped by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna road has been released after her family met some conditions.

She was kidnapped alongside others on March 21, 2022, while on her way to orientation camp in Jigawa state.

Her brother, Festus Onoriode said she was released on Sunday, May 29 and is currently undergoing medical attention.

READ ALSO

About 60 corps members narrowly escape death as their bus…

Mother of corps member kidnapped on Abuja-Kaduna road, cries…

He also said that the kidnappers demanded for a particular motorbike, five Tecno phones, airtime and two million naira.

“We paid two million naira, one hundred thousand naira recharge card which they split into fifty thousand naira MTN and fifty thousand naira Airtel that we sent.

They also demanded a motor bike and five phones. They gave the specification of the motorcycle and the phone. They said the motorbike is not sold in Kaduna, it is in Lagos.

We bought the bike and added the five tecno phones. When we told them we were ready with the bike, they advised us to arrange for escort to take it to a spot. And the escort took three hundred thousand naira to do this.

We used escort to deliver the bike. There are about ten army check points on the road. We waited for sometime before they released my sister. God did it that she was not raped.

It was God. We went round churches for prayers while my sister was in the custody of the kidnappers. She was released around 6:30 to 7pm last Sunday. It was the lord’s doing. People had paid money and they didn’t see their hostage.

It was God that released her. We are thanking God for all He did. She is in the hospital in Kaduna. We also thank security agencies in Kaduna for all they did for us. It was not easy raising the ransom. People assisted us. We thank God she came out.

I don’t have any choice but to still thank the kidnappers for releasing my sister. When we hear what people pay up north to be released, we are grateful to them for keeping their promise.” He said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the wedding venue with…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries boss two years…

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero replies man who asked why she’s not…

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after boyfriend of 5 years married…

I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares cryptic post

“My sweet Tonto” – James Brown says as he loves up with Tonto…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Bandits release corps member after getting N2m, 5 phones, N100k recharge cards…

Man cries out after his sister and her boyfriend stole N14million from him

Always fighting over what you don’t even have – Actress Ruth Kadiri…

I was so shocked when I saw the message DonJazzy sent to me, I didn’t…

“I adore you my love” – Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, gushes over his…

Man divorced by wife because he chose to study nursing celebrates as he…

“Southerners are noisemakers, North will remain in power beyond 2023” – Apostle…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More