TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin…

TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom…

BBNaija Reunion: Angel Reveals What Female Housemates Of Season 7 Should Avoid

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality star, Angel JB Smith as shared a post on her Instagram page wishing ladies of the next season good luck and warning them to avoid any romantic relationship or entanglement.

Angel said all her memories are bittersweet because even though there were hard moments, she enjoyed every bit of the show.

READ ALSO

“She completely killed it” – Alexx Ekubo…

I fought hard for relationship with Whitemoney –…

She added that she would forever cling to the nostalgia of knowing that she found a safe place in the Big Brother family.

In her words:
“Reunion in two days, I think? Good luck to the next set and to the ladies, avoid ships if you can and have the time of your life. Bittersweet, you know all these memories are bittersweet? Bitter because you wish you’d cherish that final moment more? Sweet because even though it got hard sometimes, you enjoyed every moment? That’s how I’d describe the reunion and the show in its entirety. Bittersweet. I will forever cling to the nostalgia, knowing that I found a safe place in the Big Brother family”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens shower prayers on May Edochie after she shared a new post following…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his…

TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly breaks silence following leaked bedroom video

Mother of four seeks advice following clash between boyfriend and husband

Former bus conductor who won Lagos chess contest snags modelling deal

“I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress us” – Blessing Okoro…

Actor Itele breaks silence as his secret affair with actress, Debankee is…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Reunion: Angel Reveals What Female Housemates Of Season 7 Should Avoid

‘He is a not a minor, he is an adult who scammed the Ekweremadu family to claim…

Actress Eniola Badmus shares s*xy photos as she goes swimming, peppers haters…

“What cream did you use?” – Lady who used to be dark-skinned shares jaw-dropping…

“I pity the person that will buy my phone” – Apostle Chibuzor…

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More