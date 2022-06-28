Reality star, Angel JB Smith as shared a post on her Instagram page wishing ladies of the next season good luck and warning them to avoid any romantic relationship or entanglement.

Angel said all her memories are bittersweet because even though there were hard moments, she enjoyed every bit of the show.

She added that she would forever cling to the nostalgia of knowing that she found a safe place in the Big Brother family.

In her words:

“Reunion in two days, I think? Good luck to the next set and to the ladies, avoid ships if you can and have the time of your life. Bittersweet, you know all these memories are bittersweet? Bitter because you wish you’d cherish that final moment more? Sweet because even though it got hard sometimes, you enjoyed every moment? That’s how I’d describe the reunion and the show in its entirety. Bittersweet. I will forever cling to the nostalgia, knowing that I found a safe place in the Big Brother family”