BBNaija’s Queen shows off wads of naira notes, dollar bills sprayed on her on her birthday (Video)

Queen Mercy Atang, ex Big Brother Naija season six housemate, has taken to her media page to flaunt off the wads of cash she got from her birthday celebration.

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the reality TV star turned 27 years old, and she celebrated with a magnificent party that included some of her BBNaija colleagues.

Reality stars like Liquorose, Cross and Arin were seen in a viral video having a swell time with the birthday girl on her birthday.

Attendees sprayed the former beauty queen with both Naira and foreign currency, which she collected.

Queen displayed the wads of cash strewn out on her bed in an Instagram video, says she is trying to count the money.

Watch the video below: