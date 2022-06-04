BBNReunion: Leaked audio of Angel’s plan to slap Maria surfaces

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Angel Smith planned to slap her colleague, Maria Chike, in the face during the reunion show, according to leaked audio.

This follows Maria’s request for an apology for body-shaming claims made against the writer while at Biggie’s house.

Angel stated in leaked audio that her plan was to slap Maria hard on the reunion show in the hopes of garnering support from her online fans.

“I already said I am going to slap her face during the reunion. I hope Arch Angels are ready to defend me; a real hot slap,” she said.

List to the voice note below;

In other news; Following viral rumors of Zimbabweans cutting their toes in exchange for dollars, a Nigerian man allegedly flew to Zimbabwe to sell his toe and fingers.

It was reported earlier that Zimbabweans were cutting their toes to sell for $20,000 to $40,000 in order to survive the country’s high living costs.

