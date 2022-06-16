Beautiful 300-level UNN student reportedly killed in Anambra (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Chiamaka Mabel Okeke, 300-level student of the Department of History and International Studies in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has been reportedly killed by suspected armed robbers in Anambra State.


It was alleged that the student died after she was [email protected] during a robbery [email protected] at a Shawarma spot where she had been working due to the ASUU strike.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 10th, at the popular £zi Alias junction in Enugwu-Ukwu, Nijkoka Local Government area of Anambra State.

The Vice President of Faculty of Arts Student Association (FASA) Comrade Chioma Kanu, who confirmed the incident said Chiamaka succumbed to the injuries she sustained on Saturday, June 11th and has been laid to rest in Uruokwe village in Enugwu-Ukwu.

