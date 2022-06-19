Beautiful moments from Funny Bone’s traditional wedding (Photos and Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Stanley Chibuna, better known as Funny Bone, is walking down the aisle with his beautiful bride, Angel, today, June 18.

The first photos from the star-studded ceremony have made their way to the internet, leaving many drooling over the stunning couple.

In a video which is making rounds, the couple could be seen in their traditional attires as they pose for some photos.

The traditional wedding is currently holding in Nnewi, Enugu State and celebrities like Rachael Okonkwo, Stan Nze, Akah Nnani and Pete Edochie have been spotted in Enugu.

On June 1st, Funny Bone got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Angel.

The ‘AY skits’ cast got engaged to his girlfriend, Angel in May.

Sharing photos of the ring, he announced the good news to his thousands of fans.

Funny Bone revealed that actor, Akah Nnani had helped him and his wife come up with their own hashtag.

“Finally!!! I asked politely and she said YES!!! And then my home BOY” @akahnnani fine tuned our hashtag to #Stanleysangel. We have a wedding to plan fam. Amichiiiiiiiiiiiii. Chibuna”.

 

