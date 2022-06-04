Beautiful video of Wizkid dancing for his mother on stage (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment award winning singer, Wizkid loved up with his mother on stage.

Instagram blogger, mufasatundeednut shared the throwback video showing Wizkid singing for his beautiful mother on stage.

Ever since the video surfaced, fans of Wizkid (Wizkid FC) can’t stop talking about the bond between the mother and son.

The ace singer does not hide his love for his mother as he uses every chance he gets to showcase his undying love for her.

The singer performed a cover of his song, ‘Love my baby’ to his mother while they both danced on stage at a concert during the booming years of his music career.

Watch the video below:

