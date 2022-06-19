“Behold! God’s best for me” – Blossom Chukwujekwu gushes over his new wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Blossom Chukwujekwu, a popular Nollywood actor, gushes over his new beautiful wife, Winifred Ehinome Akhuemokhan.

This comes just days after the couple completed their traditional marriage arrangements and other necessary family rites with a white wedding.

Despite the recent saga involving his ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, Blossom Chukwujekwu refused to be distracted from the best moment of his life.

Blossom took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the priceless gift of marriage he had received, captioning stunning photos of Winfred with a heartfelt note.

“Behold! God’s best for me,” he wrote with plenty heart emojis expressing the endless ectatic feeling of love.

In other news; A Nigerian couple entertained their wedding guests by embracing the consumption of a native delicacy.

The bride and groom decided to skip the traditional cake cutting at wedding ceremonies in favor of fufu and soup.

