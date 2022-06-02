Big bum cannot keep a man; small bums are still winning – Anita Joseph

Sensational Nollywood thespian, Anita Joseph has opined that having a big behind doesn’t assure that a man will stay.

Anita Joseph said this in reaction to the news of a lady who had died in Lagos whilst she was undergoing a plastic surgery intended to increase her bum.

She averred that possessing a big derriere doesn’t at all guarantee that a man will remain faithful, and that the last time she checked, those with smaller bums are still winning.

She wrote:

“Just so you know BIG BUM BUM can not keep a man. Be you just the way you are, after all ladies with small bum are still winning the last time i checked shalom. It’s a 50/50 chance it’s all there on the internet go read. Becareful so you don’t cause unnecessary complications for yourselves”

