TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries…

Big bum cannot keep a man; small bums are still winning – Anita Joseph

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational Nollywood thespian, Anita Joseph has opined that having a big behind doesn’t assure that a man will stay.
Anita Joseph said this in reaction to the news of a lady who had died in Lagos whilst she was undergoing a plastic surgery intended to increase her bum.

She averred that possessing a big derriere doesn’t at all guarantee that a man will remain faithful, and that the last time she checked, those with smaller bums are still winning.

She wrote:

READ ALSO

Have $ex everyday so you can release all the muscles and…

Few things I don’t know how to do – Anita Joseph reveals how…

Just so you know BIG BUM BUM can not keep a man. Be you just the way you are, after all ladies with small bum are still winning the last time i checked shalom. It’s a 50/50 chance it’s all there on the internet go read. Becareful so you don’t cause unnecessary complications for yourselves”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Married woman accepts ex lover’s proposal, arrives the wedding venue with…

Tuface Idibia allegedly fighting hard to keep baby mama, Pero Adeniyi despite…

“I left with boss lady herself” – Man marries boss two years…

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero replies man who asked why she’s not…

Man narrates his experience with his female staff

Heartbroken lady discovers her singing talent after boyfriend of 5 years married…

Blogger exposes how actress Laide Bakare allegedly made her millions, shares…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Destiny Etiko gifts her gateman’s daughter scholarship to university level

Big bum cannot keep a man; small bums are still winning – Anita Joseph

Mr Ibu finally arrests Nollywood actor who hacked his social media pages

Jim Iyke reacts to rumors of his conversion to Islam (Video)

Nigerian man leaks voice note of lady saying she deserves weekly girlfriend…

Drama as lady insists her fiancé must undergo fertility test before she’ll marry…

The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More