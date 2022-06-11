TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian man, Cameo Huzla, is elated after billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, granted him an opportunity to speak to him.

The young man became an internet sensation a month ago after framing Obi Cubana’s Instagram comment on his video.

He had created a creative promotional video for Cubana’s Odogwu Bitters and it caught the billionaire’s attention when entertainer Tunde Ednut reposted it on his page.

In his response to the innovative effort, Obi Cubana praised the young man’s talent and noted that Nigerian youths are talented.

A while after Huzla went viral, the chairman of Cubana Group reached out to him and he was granted his wish to interact with the business magnate.

An overjoyed Huzla has now taken to his Instagram page to share a video showing the moment he was on a video conference with Obi Cubana.

Sharing the video on his page he wrote,

”It has been a very sad year for me😢 But not until my @odogwu_bitters freestyle got noticed and commended by OKPATAOZUORA on @mufasatundeednut‘s page then I started having the zeal of happiness and encouragement to even do more🤍✊🏿 Sir, @obi_cubana God bless you for your time and heart of kindness🤍🙏🏿Sir, @pronosky God bless you for believing an ordinary sales boy! 🤍🙌🏿”

