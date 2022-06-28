TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she…

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin…

Blessing Okoro shows off her curvy body after liposuction

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Okoro, a popular relationship expert, has completed her body enhancement surgery and has wasted no time in flaunting it online.

The controversial influencer and counselor recently underwent liposuction surgery.

She had shared a video of herself on the operating table and wrote; ”Good bye to my old body… I love you so much and I’m sure you rocked effortlessly.

READ ALSO

“I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress…

Blessing CEO proudly flaunts her new pair of bumbum after…

Thanks for carrying my 2 boys. Thanks for the beautiful scars. Thanks for all the confidence.”

Blessing took to her Instagram page and shared a series of video of her showing off her new body and she felt really happy.

In one of the clips she could be seen in a supermarket walking with care and caution as she is yet to fully heal from the surgery.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t want to die or go missing” Chacha Eke cries out as she details why she…

Nollywood celebrities drum support for Chacha Eke as she finally says goodbye to…

21-year-old boy seeks advise after impregnating wife of cousin who pays his…

“I will miss you my first love”– Emotional video of secondary school…

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

“So you can talk” – Davido teases Chioma Rowland as he reacts to her…

“I now understand why you people dey use the body oppress us” – Blessing Okoro…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Blessing Okoro shows off her curvy body after liposuction

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho jubilates as he welcomes baby girl with…

95 percent of men will never forget a woman that supported them financially,…

Yul Edochie cries out, says people are wishing his family death

Married man heartbroken after his nurse wife slept with nine different men

Bobrisky’s alleged caterer calls him out, says his housewarming cake didn’t cost…

Former hawker, Jeremiah Iziogo gives update from school as he shares photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More