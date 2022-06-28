Blessing Okoro shows off her curvy body after liposuction

Blessing Okoro, a popular relationship expert, has completed her body enhancement surgery and has wasted no time in flaunting it online.

The controversial influencer and counselor recently underwent liposuction surgery.

She had shared a video of herself on the operating table and wrote; ”Good bye to my old body… I love you so much and I’m sure you rocked effortlessly.

Thanks for carrying my 2 boys. Thanks for the beautiful scars. Thanks for all the confidence.”

Blessing took to her Instagram page and shared a series of video of her showing off her new body and she felt really happy.

In one of the clips she could be seen in a supermarket walking with care and caution as she is yet to fully heal from the surgery.

